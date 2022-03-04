Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $16.18. Repay shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 7,482 shares.

The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

