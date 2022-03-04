Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Repro Med Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 12,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,218. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

