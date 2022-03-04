Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Repro Med Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 12,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,218. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)
Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.
