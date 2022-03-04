Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

