Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

