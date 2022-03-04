Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for XPEL, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPEL in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. XPEL has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,400 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,542 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 13.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 354.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.