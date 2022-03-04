Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGMO. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.