Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for monday.com (MNDY)

3/1/2022 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $430.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $455.00 to $380.00.

1/6/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MNDY stock traded down $12.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.00. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $121.96 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in monday.com by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 97,904 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

