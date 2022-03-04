Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ross Stores (ROST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $115.00.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $125.00.

2/22/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $109.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $122.00.

2/17/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $125.00.

2/16/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

1/3/2022 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,419. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Ross Stores Inc alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.