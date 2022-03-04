Reviewing Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and Its Peers

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT – Get Rating) is one of 138 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 718 3313 5104 96 2.50

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.92%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 50.54%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.11% -1,501.12% -9.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 13.55 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $989.09 million $16.24 million -6.79

Hut 8 Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

