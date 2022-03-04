Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) & Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Aptevo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $300,000.00 1,032.35 -$58.57 million ($0.61) -3.41 Aptevo Therapeutics $4.31 million 6.09 -$17.75 million N/A N/A

Aptevo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Aptevo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 861.54%. Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 571.64%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 6.63, suggesting that its stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Aptevo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -29,448.99% -61.75% -49.00% Aptevo Therapeutics -265.80% -248.45% -46.52%

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology. The ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX are capable of generating differentiated bispecific and multi-specific antibodies with potentially unique mechanisms of action for the treatment of different types of cancer. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.