Reviewing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.28% 10.74% 2.90% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spectrum Brands and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sunrun 0 1 18 0 2.95

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.13%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $64.29, suggesting a potential upside of 148.14%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.00 billion 1.23 $189.60 million $2.93 30.97 Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.35 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -64.77

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.