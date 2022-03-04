Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.