Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
