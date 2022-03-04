Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Rheinmetall Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.