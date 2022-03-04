Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 7,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $468.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

