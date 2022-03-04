RichQUACK.com (QUACK) One Day Volume Hits $2.41 Million

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $68.95 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.18 or 0.06666887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.20 or 0.99715658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002904 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

