Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

