Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Announces Earnings Results

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Rimini Street updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,103. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $471.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $1,129,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

