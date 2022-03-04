Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,723.40.

Shares of RIO traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.10. 233,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,295. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after acquiring an additional 194,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after acquiring an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

