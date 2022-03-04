Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $106.55.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RTNTF)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.