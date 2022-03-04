Robert W. Baird Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $100.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
