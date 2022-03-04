Robert W. Baird Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $100.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

