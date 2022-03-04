Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 60,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

