Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $337.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 971.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Rocky Brands (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.