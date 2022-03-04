Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $11,062,400.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROKU opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.21. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Roku by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.