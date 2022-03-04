Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.21

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 8804455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

RYCEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating ) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

