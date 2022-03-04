Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.21

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 8804455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
RYCEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
