Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Director Purchases $50,286.25 in Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.23. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

Get Root alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.