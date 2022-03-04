Rory P. Read Sells 50,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VG opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

