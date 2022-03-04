Ross Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

