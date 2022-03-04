Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.