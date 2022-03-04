Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.