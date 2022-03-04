Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.71-5.12 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $89.20. 88,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,419. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

