Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $362,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $669,458 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

