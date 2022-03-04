Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,968 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 38,947 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.