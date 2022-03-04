Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 6,408 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of 3D Systems worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDD opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

