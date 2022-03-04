Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €78.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($84.83) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.82 ($75.07).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.