Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,298,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth $10,517,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 183,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 108,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.