Royal Bank of Canada Increases Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

EXETF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

