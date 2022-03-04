Royal Bank of Canada Increases Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $170.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OAS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.43.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

