Royal Bank of Canada Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.92.

TSE TPZ opened at C$20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.51. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$21.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 130.06.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

