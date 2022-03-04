Royal Bank of Canada Raises AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $70.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

AVAV opened at $72.98 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.18 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

