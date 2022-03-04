Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Change Healthcare worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after buying an additional 1,027,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,166,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,115,119 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 698,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 549,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

CHNG opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -89.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

