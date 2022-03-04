Royal Bank of Canada Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $525.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 68.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 528.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 301.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

