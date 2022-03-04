Royal Bank of Canada Trims Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Target Price to C$200.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KXSCF. increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.38.

KXSCF traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.03. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $143.34. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

