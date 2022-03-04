Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE RSI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,326. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.