Russell Davis Carter III Acquires 500 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) insider Russell Davis Carter III purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $11,185.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

