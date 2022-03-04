Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

