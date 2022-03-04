SafeCoin (SAFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $964.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $964.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,305.16 or 1.00166821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00082686 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00228993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00142833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00273761 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00029898 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

