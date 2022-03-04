Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.50.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $28.60 on Monday. Safran has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

