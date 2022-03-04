SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

