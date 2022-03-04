salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.08 and its 200 day moving average is $257.51. The company has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

