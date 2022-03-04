salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $240.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $204.75 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average is $257.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
