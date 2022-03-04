salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $240.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $204.75 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average is $257.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

